Alao Bags PhD In Mass Communication From University Of Lagos

The Group Managing Director of Complete Communications Limited (CCL), Alhaji Mumini Alao has bagged a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos after he successfully completed the advanced academic study.

Alao was among the 148 students who were awarded Doctorate Degrees during a colourful 51st Convocation ceremony of University of Lagos on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

His doctorate thesis: ‘Influence of Audience Preference on Media Coverage of Domestic and Foreign Football in Nigeria’ is spot-on, with thorough investigation and far-reaching findings concerning the intriguing slants of the country’s mass media in satisfying the football-loving Nigerian fans.

Dr. Alao has made great impact in Nigerian sports with his articles and column as a print journalist for Complete Football magazine and Complete Sports daily newspaper. He is also versed as a broadcast journalist and as an author.

