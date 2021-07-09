Aribo, Balogun To Face Real Madrid In Pre-season Friendly 

Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and their Rangers teammates will take on Laliga giants Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly.

The friendly was confirmed by Madrid on their verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

It will take place on July 25 at Ibrox stadium, home ground of Rangers.

“First pre-season friendly CONFIRMED! Madrid vs Rangers, July 25th Ibrox Stadium (Glasgow),” Madrid wrote.

Rangers kicked off pre-season with a 1-0 win against Partick Thistle on Monday.

Balogun and Aribo helped the Scottish giants win last season’s Scottish Premiership title, ending Celtics’ long years of dominance.

For Madrid, they were beaten to the Laliga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid on the final day of the season.

Steven Gerrard’s men will begin the defence of the league title against Livinston on Saturday July 31.

