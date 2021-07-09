Awoniyi Named In Liverpool 34-man Squad For Austrian Pre-Season Camp

Taiwo Awoniyi has been named in Liverpool’s 34-man squad for their Austrian pre-season camp scheduled to start next week Monday, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi, who linked up with the Reds from Imperial Academy in 2015 will get the chance to impress manager Jurgen Klopp after several loan stints with clubs in Belgium and Germany.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a number of clubs in England with Stoke City and West Ham United among his suitors.



Read Also: Etebo Completes Watford Medical Ahead Loan Move

The young forward impressed on loan at Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin last season.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and new signing Ibrahim Konate are also part of the selection.

Full squad: James Milner, Adrian, Ben Davies, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Divock Origi, Ben Woodburn, Rhys Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher, Sadio Mane, Mohamed…