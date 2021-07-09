Beating England In Wembley Will Be Remarkable -Verrati

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti says it will be a remarkable feat for the team if they can defeat England at Wembley in the final of Euro 2020.

The Azzurri edged Spain on penalties on Tuesday in the semi-final while England booked their first European Championship final spot with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Denmark on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the game during a press conference, Verrati stated that they are not afraid of facing England at Wembley.

Read Also: Euro 2020: ‘Why Saka Will Be A Problem For Italy Defence’ – Ex-Chelsea Star Cole

“We saw the match (against Denmark) together,” he told a news conference. “England are strong and they have players who are also technically good.

“They deserve to be in this final in a stadium they know well. It would be a dream to be able to win it like this in their stadium.

“We are used to playing in stadiums like this, it will give us strength too. We are not afraid. We are happy that they won, now we are both playing in a…