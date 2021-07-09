Etebo Completes Watford Medical Ahead Loan Move

Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has undergone a medical ahead of his move to Premier League newcomers Watford.

Etebo is close to joining the Hornets from Sky Bet Championship club Stoke City on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The former Warri Wolves player spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray and has no future at Stoke City.



The combative midfielder made 24 league appearances for Galatasaray last season.

The 25-year-old joined Stoke City from Portuguese outfit CD Feirense in 2018.

He scored two goals in 45 appearances for the Potters.

The London club already have four Nigerians; William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis in their squad.

