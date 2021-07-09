Etebo Super Eagles midfielder Opens Up On Watford Loan Move 

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has spoken about his loan move to Premier League newly promoted side Watford.

Etebo completed his season-long loan move to the Hornets from Championship club Stoke City.

It is his third loan since joining Stoke in 2018 after spells at Getafe and Galatasaray.

Commenting on the move, the 2018 World Cup star expressed his delight with the transfer.

“Hi everyone my name is Peter Etebo Oghenekaro. I’m happy to be here with Watford and I hope that the season will be great for us. Thank you so much,” he said in a short video published on the Watford’s verified Twitter handle.

Etebo is now teammates with William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis.

