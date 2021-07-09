Euro 2020: Italy Camp In COVID-19 Scare Ahead Final vs England 

Italy have suffered a coronavirus scare with three media staff testing positive at the team’s headquarters just two days before their Euro 2020 final against England.

Officials immediately strengthened the bubble around the team and carried out a series of tests to make sure none of the players or immediate staff were also affected.

Their training camp at Coverciano, on the outskirts of Florence, was immediately shut and a specialist cleaning team was brought in to sanitize the facility.

A source at the Italian FA said: “It’s not the ideal preparation for the team and we are making sure that none of them are infected but we are taking no chances and tests are being carried out.

“The chance of infection with any of the team is small but we want to be sure.

“It means that training sessions with the media in attendance have all been cancelled and we are having to make other arrangements.”

The…