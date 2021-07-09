Exclusive: ‘My Aim Is To Help Middlesbrough Gain Promotion To The Premier League’- Ikpeazu

Uche Ikpeazu has disclosed that he is already relishing the challenge to help Middlesbrough achieve something special come the conclusion of the 2021/22 season, which is to help them gain promotion to the Premier League positing a club of such magnitude should be playing in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old last week Friday joined Middlesbrough on a three-year contract after he completed a summer transfer from Wycombe Wanderers where he spent only one season.

Ikpeazu who was recently in Nigeria where he also paid a courtesy visit to Oasis International College, the secondary school he attended spoke exclusively to Complete Sports’ reporter, Oluyemi Ogunseyin…

Congrats to you on your transfer to Middlesbrough. Can you tell us more about the move and what are your expectations ahead of the 2021/22 season?

Thank you. I had known about the interest for a while. I played against Middlesbrough a couple of times during the 2020/21 season and I did very well and ever since then, the…