Man United Must Sign Phillips Now -Berbatov

Former Man United striker, DImitar Berbatov has urged the Red Devils to sign Leeds United midfielder, Kalvin Phillips during the summer transfer window.

The Leeds United midfielder’s stellar form for England at Euro 2020 has caught the eye of many top clubs in Europe such as Man City, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Real Madrid.

Phillips has featured in every one of England’s matches on the way to the final, playing all but 25 of the available 570 minutes.

In a chat with Betfair, the Bulgarian international stated that Phillips will be a great asset for Man United in the coming season.

“Kalvin Phillips stood out again too. He’s been one of the players of the tournament and, sooner or later, I expect him to leave Leeds for a bigger club,” the Bulgarian told Betfair.

“Offers will come in for him after the tournament. He is playing with maturity, agility, knowing when to run with the ball and when to pass. I would…