My Fear For Rohr, Super Eagles Ahead 2020 World Cup Qualifiers-Akpoborie

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has condemned the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to have allowed a large number of the Home Based players without a mix of foreign-based players to prosecute the Mexico game.

The friendly game against Mexico was arranged to prepare Rohr’s team for the rescheduled 2022 World Cup qualifying matches in September against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Although, the main foreign-based Super Eagles team led by the German tactician could not execute the game due to the unavailability of the players, however, the home Eagles, led by technical director Austin Eguavoen, took up the challenge and were beaten 4-0 by the North American nation in the friendly played at Los Angeles, USA.

Speaking with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg striker stated that the NF has defeated the purpose of the game against Mexico considering the fact that the Super Eagles players may not have the opportunity to…