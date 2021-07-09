Neymar Blasts Brazil Supporters For Backing Messi In Final

Brazil superstar Neymar has hit out at his countrymen who are backing Argentina to win the Copa America because they support Lionel Messi.

Hosts Brazil will take on Argentina in the final of the competition on Saturday at the iconic Maracana Stadium.

Messi, who has enjoyed a stellar career with Spanish giants Barcelona is yet to a win a trophy at international level.



This could be his last chance to win a major silverware with Argentina having failed in four attempts.

The 34-year-old is the leading scorer in the competition with four goals and has also set up five more.

Brazilian SporTV journalist Fabiola Andrade is among those fans that have publicly come out to support Argentina in the final.

“Before stoning me in a public square, let me explain: I love Brazil, Brazilian football…I have several Argentine friends. But I’m not going to root for Argentina in the Copa…