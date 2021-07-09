Neymar Sends Warning To Messi Ahead Copa America Final

Brazil talisman Neymar Jr has sent a warning to close pal Lionel Messi ahead of the Copa America final.

Hosts Brazil will take on Argentina in the final of the competition on Saturday at the iconic Maracana Stadium

The pair spent four years together at Camp Nou before Neymar moved on to PSG, and they remain good friends to this day.

But according to the Brazilian forward, that friendship could be on the line in the Copa América final this weekend.

“Messi is, as I’ve always said, the best player I’ve ever seen play and he’s a great friend, but now we’re in a final, we’re rivals,” said Neymar, as cited by the Mirror.

“I want to win and I really want to win this title, which would be my first Copa America.

“Messi has been looking for his first title with the national team for many years, and every time we [Brazil] are not present at the tournament, I cheered for him. That’s what I’ve been cheering for in the 2014 World Cup final, when he faced Germany.

“Now…