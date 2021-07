Nigerian Wrestlers In ‘Good Shape’ Ahead Of Olympics – Coach Purity

Head coach of Nigeria wrestling team Purity Akuh says the country’s contingent to the delayed-Tokyo 2020 Olympics are in ‘good shape’ and ‘ready to do the job’.

Five Tokyo-bound wrestlers – Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), Blessing Oborududu (68kg), Aminat Adeniyi (62kg), Adijat Idris (50kg) and Ekerekeme Agiomor (86kg) – have been intensifying preparations for the Games in Yenagoa for over two months, under the watchful eyes of the seasoned coach and his colleagues.

With barely one week before their departure to Japan for the final phase of camping ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Akuh disclosed that the training plan of the team has been followed religiously, adding that the athletes are focused for the task ahead.

“They (the athletes) are in good spirit,” he said. “When they are staying in an environment where all the needs have been taken care of, so their mindset is okay.

“Everything is fine. Medical, the nutrition and everything is perfectly okay. And they…