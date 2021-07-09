Rohr: Super Eagles Must Qualify For 2022 World Cup

Gernot Rohr has urged the home-based Super Eagles not to dwell too much on the 4-0 thrashing they suffered against Mexico as the team’s aim in general is to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The home-based Super Eagles were handed a valuable football lesson from Mexico who ran out 4-0 victors in an international friendly in Los Angeles, USA in the early hours of Sunday.

Reacting to the defeat, Nigeria’s chief coach, Gernot Rohr said that some home-based Eagles will be considered for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which will kick-off in September.

“Mexico is number eleven in the world and they showed why. Our young team is the best professional players from Nigeria playing at home.



“They tried to so well, they learnt a lot and I saw some interesting players who could be part of the next World Cup qualifiers in September.”

He added: “In September, we will have the World Cup qualifiers and…