Saka Makes History In England vs Denmark Semi-final 

Bukayo Saka made history in England’s semi-final clash with Denmark in Wednesday’s European Championship at Wembley.

At 19 years and 305 days, Saka became the youngest Englishman to start a match at the semi-final stage or later of a major tournament.

Saka was one of the standout performers as the Three Lions progressed to the final where they will face Italy.

The Arsenal youngster was involved in England’s equaliser as his cross came off Simon Kjaer.

England went on to score the winner in extra-time thanks to Harry Kane who converted a rebound from his penalty initially saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

It is their first ever appearance in the final of the European Championship.

