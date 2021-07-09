Team Nigeria Should Be Good Ambassadors At Tokyo 2020′ –Elias-Fatile

Dr Tope Elias-Fatile, the acting Nigerian ambassador to Japan has charged the Team Nigeria contingent to the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to be good ambassadors of the country.

The ambassador made the charge when he visited the first batch of Team Nigeria’s contingent at their Okura Academic Park Hotel training camp in Kisarazu City, Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo Thursday night.

“You are representing the President and the good people of Nigeria here in Japan and I urge you to be the good ambassadors you have always been,” said the Ambassador.

Dr Elias-Fatile is confident that Team Nigeria team make podium appearances at the games but urged the athletes to embrace discipline and contest fairly.

The acting ambassador says he is delighted with the discipline the team has shown since arrival in Kizarazu. He is also delighted with the reception the team received on arrival…