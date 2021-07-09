Tokyo 2020: Bayelsa State Adopts Oboruduru, Godbless

The Bayelsa State Government has adopted two Olympics- bound athletes Wrestler Blessing Oboruduru and track and field runner and a member of the 4 ×100 meters relay team Timma Godbless.

The Adoption was announced by Bayelsa Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrujakpo when the Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare paid a working visit to the state where he visited the Wrestling team and also inspected some facilities.

Speaking at the Government House, the Deputy Governor said “I appreciate your efforts in developing sports in the country. You have shown commitment and dedication since you took charge. Bayelsa State which has a rich sports history has a great working relation with the Ministry which led to the signing of an MOU. We hope can conclude and get it implemented. In line with our vision and to key into your Adopt a Talent initiative, we have adopted Wrestler Blessing Oburududu and Timma Godness. We believe in your initiative and will continue to work…