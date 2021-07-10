90-Minute Away From Glory As Brazil Battle Argentina In Copa America Final

The biggest trophy in South America will be up for grab as two football giants, Brazil and Argentina battle each other in Sunday’s final of Copa America.

Sunday’s blockbuster game will see former teammates and superstars of world football Messi and Neymar fight against each other for the prestigious trophy.

Recall that Brazil defeated Peru 1-0 in the semi-final while Argentina battled tooth and nail to overcome Colombia via penalties to reach the final.

Although Brazil won the last edition in 2019, Argentina have a better overall record with 14 titles compared to Brazil’s 9. However, their last Copa America title was in 1993. Since then, Messi & Co have lost 4 Copa America finals and one World Cup final.

The Barcelona legend has won everything at the club level, both in personal and team capacity, but has missed a major title with his country apart from a 2008 gold medal in the Olympics.

On the other hand, PSG and Brazilian star Neymar also have never won either of the two…