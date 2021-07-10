Anderlecht Interested In Maduka Okoye

Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht are interested in Sparta Rotterdam goalkeepeer Maduka Okoye, Completesports.com reports.

Okoye caught the eye last season following a number of impressive displays for Eredivisie club Sparta Rotterdam.

The Nigeria international, who only linked up with Sparta Rotterdam last summer after severing ties with Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf and was named the club’s player of the season.

Anderlecht , according to RP Online are looking for a replacement for Hendrik Van Crombrugge who is expected to leave the club this summer.

The club’s scouting team have reportedly monitored the 21-year-old and see him as the ideal replacement for Croumbrugge.

The transfer fee could however be the stumbling block as Sparta Rotterdam are expected to demand for around €5m for the young goalkeeper.

AZ Alkmaar, Bournemouth and Stade Reims are the other clubs interested in Okoye.

