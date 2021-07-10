Brown D’Tigers Coach – We’re Going To Tokyo To Win

Head coach of Nigeria’s men’s basketball team D’Tigers, Mike Brown, says they are not going to the Tokyo Olympics just for the experience but to win.

D’Tigers are drawn in Group B alongside heavyweights Australia, Germany and Italy, at this summer’s games.

Despite being drawn in a tough group, Brown is confident his players will do well in Tokyo.

Also Read: Napoli Boss Spalleti: Osimhen Knows How To Score Goals

“We are not going there just for the experience. The experience will be nice and we are excited about going there and experiencing everything Tokyo has to offer for us as well as the Olympics. But we want to go and win. We have the mindset of we’re going to Tokyo to win,” Brown said on D’Tigers’ Twitter handle.

“Whatever that means after the end of the day we will find out but we are not going to settle or be okay with anything else along the way.

“We are looking forward to showing not just the people of Nigeria but the people on the continent of…