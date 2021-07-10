Huesca Demand €15m For Nwakali

Leeds United have reportedly been told they must pay £15million in order to sign Huesca midfielder Kelechi Nwakali.

Leeds have one major name in the door with Junior Firpo arriving to solve the left-back issue, while Amari Miller and Sean McGurk have also signed to bolster the under-23s.

With pre-season now underway for the Whites, the club need to push on with signings, including a midfielder that could potentially play in Kalvin Phillips or Mateusz Klich’s role.

Leeds need more depth in midfield and The Athletic have claimed that they hold interest in Huesca man Kelechi Nwakali.

Alongside Leeds in their reported interest are newly-promoted outfit Watford, who are looking to follow in the Whites’ footsteps of Premier League consolidation.

Following an impressive loan last season, Huesca could looking to cash in on the 23-year-old.

The Telegraph are claiming that any club that are looking to sign the Nigerian will be forced…