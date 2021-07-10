Odegbami: Nigeria’s Chances On The Eve Of The Strangest Olympics!

The world of sport has been agog with action this past week. As much attention is being paid to the Games as to the resurgent Corona virus.

From the ongoing Wimbledon Tennis championship, to football across 11 European cities for Euro 2020, to athletics meets all over the world, to the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the COPA America, to qualifying events in different parts of the world, and protests in Japan against going ahead with the Games in the midst of rising cases of the pandemic, it has been an explosion of sports everywhere.

It is hard to imagine that in the middle of all that, an NFF-selected national team (for it is not the Super Eagles as we know Nigeria’s ‘first-eleven’) of hurriedly assembled home-based players in the domestic league went to the United States of America to take on the full national football team of Mexico in what the NFF says is ‘exposure’ for faster development of Nigerian football. Many Nigerians that went through the agony of a humiliating 4-0…