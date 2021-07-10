Okonkwo Nigerian Goalkeeper Promoted To Arsenal’s First Team Squad

Nigerian goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal and has joined the first-team squad.

Arsenal confirmed Okonkwo’s new contract in a statement released on their official website on Friday.

Okonkwo, 19, who has been with Arsenal since their under-9 level, signed as a scholar in July 2018.

He impressed last season, regularly training with the first team and also travelling with the matchday squad as the third goalkeeper on numerous occasions during the campaign.

He also made eight appearances at youth level in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy.

In 2018/19, Arthur made his Premier League 2 debut at just 17 years of age, before going on to win the under-18 Premier League South.

During that season, he played between the two age groups, making 14 appearances across all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

Arthur will wear the number 33 for next season.

The…