Pinnick:Watford Now Nigerian Players’ Nest

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Pinnick says Premier League returnee, Watford is becoming the new home for the Super Eagles.

Pinnick was at the Hornets training ground on Saturday and watched the first training session of Nigeria midfield ace, Oghenekaro Etebo who recently joined English Premiership side Watford FC from Turkey’s Galatasaray.

Hard-tackling Etebo has been a key figure in the Super Eagles’ set-up since impressing at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, where the U23 boys won Team Nigeria’s only medal at the games – a bronze. He featured prominently in the qualifying campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played at the FIFA World Cup in Russia and also featured in the qualifying race and finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. He was also influential in the squad that won the ticket to the 2021 AFCON.

“Watford FC is gradually becoming a Super Eagles’ camp,” said a beaming Pinnick as he met with Club’s Technical Director, Cristiano…