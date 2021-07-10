Rivaldo Brazil Legend Reacts To Shaw, Roberto Carlos Comparisons 

Legendary Brazilian forward Rivaldo has reacted to comparisons between former teammate Roberto Carlos and England left-back Luke Shaw, following the laters impressive performance at this year’s Euros.

Shaw has been one of the best full-backs at the tournament, registering three assists as England have reached their first major final since the World Cup final in 1966.

His performances have seen him installed as the first-choice left-back under Gareth Southgate despite missing out on selection in the first game and even seen him compared to the legendary Roberto Carlos.

But while England have been mightily impressive in their run to the final, it is the 25-year-old who has caught the eye of 2002 World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner Rivaldo during the tournament.

Also Read: Umar Sadiq Set To Join Russian Club Krasnodar

Speaking to Betfair, for whom he is an ambassador, Rivaldo said: “Some press and fans are starting to compare Luke Shaw to Brazilian Roberto Carlos, but I…