Rueda Colombia Coach Hails Players After Third-Place Finish 

Colombia head coach Reinaldo Rueda has showered plaudits on his players after they finished third at this year’s Copa America.

A 25-yard injury-time winner from Luis Diaz saw Colombia edge Peru 3-2 in the Copa America third-place play-off on Friday night.

Yoshimar Yotun gave Peru the lead just before half-time with a neat finish into the bottom corner before Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado equalised with a free-kick.

Also Read: Anderlecht Interested In Maduka Okoye

Diaz put Colombia 2-1 ahead midway through the second half Peru continued to battle and they did level again with Gianluca Lapadula scoring in the 82nd minute with a near-post header from a corner to set up a tense finale.



And with the game seemingly set for extra-time, Diaz ensured Colombia would clinch third place thanks to a 94th minute winner.



It is Colombia’s fifth third-place win in the history of the tournament.

They have won the tournament once back in 2001 and finished as runners-up once.

And speaking in…