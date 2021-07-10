Stream The UEFA Euro 2020 Final On Showmax Pro

After 50 matches, across 11 European cities, the UEFA Euro 2020 is coming to an end as Italy and England face off in the finals at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, 11 July, at 22:00 CAT. The final will be live streamed across Africa on Showmax Pro, courtesy of SuperSport.

As anticipated, the month-long tournament has delivered spectacular football action of mind-blowing goals, nail-biting moments, drama and surprises that saw some big nations fall at the hands of tournament underdogs.

In perhaps the biggest shocker, world champions France, who had been predicted as a likely winner of the Euro 2020, were kicked out by Switzerland in a tense penalty shootout, while the Netherlands side, who entered the round of 16 with an all-win record, lost at home to Czech Republic.

More surprises followed when defending champions Portugal fell to top-ranked Belgium, who met the same fate at the quarter finals against the current title contender, Italy.

