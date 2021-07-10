Super Falcons To camp In Austria

The Nigerian senior female national team, Super Falcons have been scheduled to camp in Austria for 10 days to intensify preparations ahead of Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament holding in Lagos from September 14 – 20 , 2021.

NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick who made the disclosure also revealed that the Super Falcons are likely to return to U.S.A for more friendly matches for the team to be in shape for the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier against Black Queens of Ghana in October.

“We believe that these international friendlies will enrich the players and put them in good shape for all the big championships in front of them,”Pinnick said.



Read Also: Basketball: OBN Academy Send Three To US On Scholarship

“We also hope to maintain our number one position on the continent and go ahead to improve on our ranking before the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.”

Super falcons bowed to the four-time FIFA Women World Cup champion USA 2-0 in…