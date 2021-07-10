Tavares Portuguese Defender Joins Arsenal From Benfica

Arsenal have announced the signing of Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica on a long-term contract.

The Gunners made the announcement on their official website on Saturday.

Tavares, 21, developed through the Benfica youth system, making his Benfica B debut in October 2018, before progressing into the first team squad.

He made his first-team debut in the Portuguese Super Cup win over Sporting Lisbon in August 2019.

Over the past two seasons, the Portugal Under-21 international – who is predominantly a left-sided defender – made 25 appearances for Benfica.

He was in the matchday squad for both matches Arsenal played against Benfica in last season’s Europa League last-32, coming on as a late substitute in the second leg.

The young defender, who will wear the number 20 shirt, will join up with his new Arsenal team-mates in the coming days after travelling from Portugal and completing the…