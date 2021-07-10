Team Nigeria’s 25-Member Team For Tokyo 2020 Athletics Events: The Profiles

As expected, Team Nigeria will take part in the athletics event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games which will commence on July 23.

Ahead of the games, Completesports.com unveils the 25-member athletics team that will represent the country at the games.

Team Nigeria’s 25-Member Athletics Team To Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

PATIENCE OKON-GEORGE

Event: 40Om & Mixed 4x40om

World Ranking: 52nd

PB:50.71

SB: 52.24s

Appearance: 2012, 2016 & 2021

BLESSING OKAGBARE

Event: 100m, 200m & 4x100m

World Ranklng: 5th and 8th

PB: 10.79s and 22.04

SB: 10.89s and 22.598

Appearance: 2008, 2012, 2016 & 2021

TOBILOBA AMUSAN

Event: 100mH

World Renking: 4th

PB: 12.48Bs

SB: 12.48B

Appearance: 2016 & 2021

FAVOUR OFILI

Event: 20om & 4x100m

Wortd Ranking: 35th

PB: 22.30s

SB: 22.30s

Appearance: Debut in 2021

GRACE NWOKOCHA

Event: 100m, 200m& 4x1O0m

Wortd Ranking: 76th and 79th

PB: 11.09s and 22.79s

SB: 11.09s and 22.79s

Appearance: Debut in 2021

ROSEMARY CHUKWUMA

Event: 100m and 4x10om

World Ranking: 87th

PB: 11.18Bs

SB: 1.188

Appearance:…