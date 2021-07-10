Team Nigeria’s 25-Member Team For Tokyo 2020 Athletics Events: The Profiles

As expected, Team Nigeria will take part in the athletics event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games which will commence on July 23.
Ahead of the games, Completesports.com unveils the 25-member athletics team that will represent the country at the games.
Team Nigeria’s 25-Member Athletics Team To Tokyo 2020 Olympics:
PATIENCE OKON-GEORGE
Event: 40Om & Mixed 4x40om
World Ranking: 52nd
PB:50.71
SB: 52.24s
Appearance: 2012, 2016 & 2021
BLESSING OKAGBARE
Event: 100m, 200m & 4x100m
World Ranklng: 5th and 8th
PB: 10.79s and 22.04
SB: 10.89s and 22.598
Appearance: 2008, 2012, 2016 & 2021
TOBILOBA AMUSAN
Event: 100mH
World Renking: 4th
PB: 12.48Bs
SB: 12.48B
Appearance: 2016 & 2021
FAVOUR OFILI
Event: 20om & 4x100m
Wortd Ranking: 35th
PB: 22.30s
SB: 22.30s
Appearance: Debut in 2021
GRACE NWOKOCHA
Event: 100m, 200m& 4x1O0m
Wortd Ranking: 76th and 79th
PB: 11.09s and 22.79s
SB: 11.09s and 22.79s
Appearance: Debut in 2021
ROSEMARY CHUKWUMA
Event: 100m and 4x10om
World Ranking: 87th
PB: 11.18Bs
SB: 1.188
Appearance:…
Source: Complete Sports