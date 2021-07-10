Umar Sadiq Set To Join Russian Club Krasnodar

Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq has agreed to join Russian Premier League club Krasnodar on a four-year contract, Completesports.com reports.

Sadiq, according to a report in footmercato will earn a net salary of €2m per annum, bonus inclusive at Krasnodar.

Negotiations are underway between the two clubs to sort out details of the contract.

The 24-year-old scored 20 goals in 38 league appearances for Almeria last season.

The striker has also been linked with a move to Manchester City, Sevilla and Villarreal.

