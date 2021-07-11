Aribo In Action As Rangers Lose To 4th Division Side Tranmere Rovers 

Super Eagles duo Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo were in action for Scottish champions Rangers, who lost 1-0 to English League Two (fourth division) club Tranmere Rovers in Saturday’s pre-season friendly.

Both Balogun and Aribo were among the 10 players introduced before the start of the second half of the friendly.

It was Rangers’ second friendly after pipping Partick Thistle 1-0 away on Monday.

Despite being on the backfoot for most part of the first half, it was Tranmere Rovers who took the lead on 35 minutes through Kieron Morris who fired a fearsome drive beyond Allan McGregor from 25-yards.

Rangers continued to mount pressure and went close off Scott Wright and Ianis Hagi whose efforts flashed wide from inside the area.

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe went close for Rangers with a chipped attempt and Kemar Roofe couldn’t quite turn in a wicked James Tavernier cross from the right.

