BREAKING: Italy Beat England On Penalties To Win Euro 2020 s

Italy emerged winners of Euro 2020 after beating England 3-2 on penalties

Luke Shaw gave England the lead within three minutes- the the fastest goal ever in a European championship final.

The Manchester United slotted home beautifully following a superb cross from Kevin Trippier.

Leonardo Bonucci equalised for the Itallians in the 67th minute leaving England fans shell-shocked.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford appeared to have made a terrific save before the Italian centre-half rattled in the scrappy follow-up goal off the back of a corner.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.