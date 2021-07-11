Di Maria’s Goal Ends Argentina’s Long Wait For Major Title, Defeat Brazil In 2021 Copa America Final

An Angel Di Maria’s solitary goal was enough to end Argentina’s 28 years-long waits for a Copa America title as they defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final on Sunday morning at the Maracana Stadium in Rio..

The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star, netted the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute with a beautiful lobbed ball past Brazil goalkeeper, Ederson.

Di María’s goal was Argentina’s first shot on goal during the game, but what really stands out is that this was the first goal for La Albiceleste in a title match since their 4-1 defeat against Brazil in the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Details later…

