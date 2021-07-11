England Fans Set Off Fireworks Outside Italy Team’s Hotel Ahead Euro Final 

England fans set off fireworks outside Italy’s hotel in the early hours ahead of Sunday night’s Euro 2020 final, the Sun reports.

Footage showed the colourful explosives lighting up the sky in front of Tottenham’s training ground in North London.

The Italian team are staying in the team’s luxury Myddelton Lodge, which is attached to the ground.

England fans posted about the impromptu firework display, which took place in the car park of a nearby pub.

They said the explosives were let off at around 2.30am when the Italy team would have been sleeping.

But fortunately for the Azzuri, all the rooms at the hotel are completely soundproof.

One wrote: “Go on the boys of Tottenham!!

“Setting off fireworks at Spurs Lodge whilst the Italians try and get their beauty sleep.

“Let’s goooo!!”

While another said: “My old mans mate let fireworks off at Spurs lodge last night”.

