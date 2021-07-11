England, Italy In Epic Final Showdown For Euro 2020 Title

After a month-long exciting, action-packed journey involving 24 teams across 50 matches, filled with shock moments and surprise results, it all comes down to this, the endgame, the grand finale of all, as Italy get set to take on England for the glory of being named the champions of the UEFA Euro 2020.

Roberto Mancini’s side booked their place in the showpiece event after coming up trumps in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout against Spain, while England needed 120 minutes of their own to send Denmark packing 2-1 in the semi-finals.

The Italians have been in this competition 10 times and have reached the final on four occasions, including this year’s tournament. They’ve lost in two finals, once against France in 2000 and again against Spain more recently in 2012. They won their only Euro title back in 1968.

Amid all the talk of them playing a majority of their games at home, to the bizarre UEFA’s favouritism conspiracy theory, there is no taking away that England have been a…