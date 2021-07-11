Flutterwave Backs Nigeria’s Basketball Team For 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Flutterwave , Africa’s leading payments technology company, will partner with the Nigerian basketball team, D’Tigers, as they head to Tokyo to compete for gold at the 2021 Olympic Games. Coach Mike Brown— Associate Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors will lead D’Tigers to the Olympics.

D’Tigers are the only African basketball team competing at the Tokyo Olympics and are up against Argentina, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, Slovenia, Spain, and the USA.

Flutterwave has partnered with D’Tigers through an agreement with the Friends of Nigeria Basketball (FONB), a non-profit organization supported by Nigerian Basketball Federation to promote basketball in Nigeria.

The latest collaboration with D’Tigers cements Flutterwave’s goal of fostering unity in Africa through sports by celebrating the continent’s home-grown talent. As part of the partnership, Flutterwave will be the exclusive payment partner of D’Tigers—enabling fans to…