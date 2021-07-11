‘Messi Deserved The Copa America Title More Than Everyone’

Argentina striker, Angel Di Maria, has hailed his La Albiceleste teammate and captain, Lionel Messi, as one who deserved their 2021 Copa America title success more than anyone else, Completesports.com reports.

Di Maria paid the huge tribute to Messi with his Instagram post on Sunday following Argentina’s 1-0 defeat of Brazil on Saturday at the Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, for their 15th Copa America title, equalling Uruguay’s record.

Di Maria scored Argentina’s solitary winner in the 22nd minute of the final clash after Rodrigo De Paul’s through pass caught the Brazil defence napping. The PSG star won the man-of-match award, while Messi claimed the Golden Ball award.

Messi got the special accolade from Di Maria for the obvious reasons. He had been the most vilified Argentina player for the Albicelete’s long hiatus without any major trophy. And that he had won virtually all major…