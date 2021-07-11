NPFL: Akwa United Pip Enyimba, Extend Lead; Pillars, Nasarawa Utd Falter

Akwa United extended their lead at the top of Nigeria Professional Football League after a slim 1-0 win against Enyimba in Uyo on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Charles Atshimene scored the decisive goal from the spot on the stroke of 90 minutes.

The Promise Keepers top the standings with 60 points from 33 games.

Nasarawa United remain second on the table despite going down to a 2-1 defeat to Ifeanyiubah in Nnewi.

Nonso Nzediegwu gave the home team the lead two minutes before the half hour mark, while Chigozie Obasi equalised for Nasarawa United in the 34th minute.

Uzochukwu Ifejiofor however fired home the winner 20 minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Kano Pillars title bid suffered a setback following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Sunshine Stars in Akure.

Sadeeq Yusuf netted the winning goal three minutes before the hour mark.

Pillars dropped to fourth position on the table.

Rivers United moved to third position courtesy of a 2-1 home win against Warri Wolves at the Adokiye…