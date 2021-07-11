Raineri Predicts Winner Of Italy vs England Game

Former Chelsea and Sampdoria boss Claudio Ranieri has tipped Italy as favourite to win tonight’s Euro 2020 against England.

Raineri made this known in an interview with BBC Sports, where he praised Roberto Mancini’s blend of young and experienced players in the team.

He believes that Italy will face a greater challenge than the hosts as they will have to “play against the whole stadium”.

“I’m very happy because there are some young players and, of course, some players with an experience like Georgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Jorginho. There is a very good blend,” Ranieri told BBC Sport.

Read Also: England Fans Set Off Fireworks Outside Italy Team’s Hotel Ahead Euro 2020 Final

“It’s very important that we come back to a high level. It’s important for all Italian people, not only for the fans.

“We now have the right mentality. Yes, we have the Italian soul – we stay together, we suffer, we fight – but Mancini wants to give to the Italian team the…