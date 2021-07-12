​Bournemouth Reject Villarreal Offer For Danjuma

Sky Bet Championship club Bournemouth have rejected offer from LaLiga outfit Villarreal for winger Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma scored 15 goals in 33 league appearances for the Cherries last season.

According to Sky Sports, Villarreal have put in a £13 million bid for the Nigerian-born player.

The 24-year-old has a contract with Bournemouth until 2024 and they are not willing to lose him for a modest fee.

Bournemouth are still pushing to gain promotion to the Premier League in the coming season and they will want to count on Danjuma for the 2021/2022 season.

