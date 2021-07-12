6 Takeaways From Italy Euro 2020 Final Win Against England

After one month of exciting football, Italy were crowned 2020 European champions after a nervy win against England at Wembley stadium.

It is a second continental title for the Italians whose first came way back in 1968 on home soil.

Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI takes a look at six notable outcomes from Sunday’s match.

Italy Are The Worthy Winners

Italy showed why they were tagged favourites of the Euro 2020 by emerging champions following their impressive performance against England.

Despite conceding an early goal in Sunday’s final, the Italians showed maturity, composure, patience and confidence as they probed for the equalizer which eventually came.

And after waiting for 53 years for another European Championship title, the Azzurri were deserved champions at this year’s edition.

Shootout Undid England After Recent Tournaments’ Good Lotteries

If there is one thing English fans dread the most, it is the lottery of penalties, which proved to be their undoing this…