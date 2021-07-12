Ajunwa Olympic Gold Medallist Endorses Maiden Festac Half Marathon

Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medalist Chioma Ajunwa Okpara has endorsed the maiden 10km Festac Half Marathon, which will hold on October 2 in Festac Town, Lagos.

The Festac Half Marathon, an initiative of Lexicon Communications Limited, will feature races in the men and women’s events and is open to interested runners from across the world.

And speaking about the importance of the event, Ajunwa said in a short video:”My name is Chioma Ajunwa Okpara, the first Nigerian Olympic gold medalist.

“I have the honour to endorse Festac Marathon and my advice is that everybody should use this golden opportunity to come out that day to enjoy the fitness because fitness marathon is part of life.“

Organisers of the race said it will hold annually with the winner of the maiden edition expected to go home a cash prize of N2 million.

