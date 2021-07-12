Florenzi Dedicates Euro 2020 Success To All Italians Globally

Italy fullback Alessandro Florenzi has dedicated the team’s Euro 2020 trophy to all Italians all over the world.

Sunday night’s dramatic penalty shootout victory over England marked Italy’s first Euros triumph in over 50 years as Gigio Donnarumma emerged the hero for the Azzurri.

The Azzurri had gone behind to Luke Shaw’s goal within two minutes of the Final, but Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci found an equaliser.

It went to extra time and had to be decided on penalties, Gianluigi Donnarumma making two saves.

“We dedicate this to all the Italians all over the world, because we proved once again, if it should’ve been needed, that we are a special people,” grinned Florenzi on RAI Sport.

“It’s coming Rome, they got one letter wrong… There’s no victory without a group, and I think we showed from start to finish that we are a group and people recognise themselves in us too.”

