Messi Reaches Agreement With Barcelona On New Contract

La Liga has reportedly approved Barcelona’s request for Lionel Messi to pen a new contract at Camp Nou.

Despite the club legend’s previous deal having expired at the end of last month, Barcelona have always insisted that a fresh agreement is only a matter of time.

However, the Catalan giants are under pressure to fulfil La Liga’s financial criteria, leading to officials pushing to get a number of players off the wage bill.

While work is still required on that front, AS suggests that the governing body of Spain’s top flight has given the green light for Messi to be registered for next season.

Barcelona have allegedly promised that they will get themselves within the regulations over the coming weeks.

The report adds that the Argentine, who has just helped his country win the Copa America, has already agreed the details of his contract.

