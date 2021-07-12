Mourinho Blames England’s Senior Players For Saka’s Penalty Miss 

Jose Mourinho has said Bukayo Saka shouldn’t have taken England’s fifth penalty in the shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Jadon Sancho and Saka’s spot kicks after Marcus Rashford hit the post, to secure Italy’s first European title since 1968.

Gareth Southgate has faced criticism for a number of crucial decisions that led to the penalty shoot-out.

The manager decided to take off Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson and replace them with Rashford and Sancho specifically for the spot kicks, while fans were stunned when 19-year-old Saka stepped up to take the fifth and deciding penalty.

Mourinho, who joined Monday’s talkSPORT Breakfast to discuss the Three Lions’ agonising defeat, said more experienced players should have stepped up to take the penalties, rather than the youthful Rashford, Sancho and Saka.

But it was Saka’s position in the penalty line-up that really bemused him, saying it was ‘too…