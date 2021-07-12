Ronaldo Emerges 2020 European Championship Top Scorer

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Euro 2020 Golden Boot award.

Ronaldo, 36, finished top scorer of the tournament with five goals and an assist from 391 minutes of action.

Czech Republic’s Patrick Schick emerged as a surprise contender for the Golden Boot, after he also scored five times, helping his side reach the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo beat Schick to the award as UEFA’s rules state that in the eventuality of two or more players being tied on the same number of goals, the player with the highest number of assists will be deemed the winner.

Furthermore, in the event that two or more players scored the same number of goals and have the same number of assists, the player who plays the least amount of minutes is handed the award.

Ronaldo, therefore won the Golden Boot as he notched a single assist whereas Schick did not have any other goal involvements.

The Juventus star scored twice in the game during Portugal’s 3-0 win against Hungary in their tournament…