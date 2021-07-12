Stripchat Offers Barca $10m To Help Fund New Deal For Messi

An adult website Stripchat has offered to contribute $10 million towards helping Barcelona fund a new contract for Lionel Messi.

Messi is technically a free agent after his Barca contract expired at the end of last month, and structuring a renewal for him appears to be proving an uneasy task for the Blaugrana hierarchy.

The Laliga giants are entangled in a financial crisis that has forced them to let go of some of their stars in order to comply with LaLiga’s wage regulations, and the salary cap issue is reportedly the major bottleneck that is keeping Messi from signing a new deal.

Now, it seems that the most unlikely of saviours wants to come to their rescue as Stripchat is offering Barca a deal that will see them become a live streaming partner for the club in the upcoming season.

According to the Daily Star, the company has sent an offer letter to Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta, which many have claimed is nothing more than a marketing ploy.

