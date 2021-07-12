Umar Sadiq Not Interested In Manchester City Transfer

Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq has rejected the chance to join Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Citizens are the only club interested in meeting Almeria’s astronomical asking price for the former AS Roma striker.

The Premier League giants want to sign the forward, but then loan him out to Ligue 1 club Troyes.

Sadiq scored 20 league goals for Almeria in the 2020/21 season.



“So many clubs want sign Sadiq but Almeria’s huge price tag has been the stumbling block,” a reliable source informed SCORENigeria.

“Manchester City are ready to meet Almeria’s valuation, but Sadiq does not wish to go on loan.

“He wants first-team football and he does not want to go to France.

“And the French club (Troyes) he will go to were only promoted to Ligue 1 and City only recently bought a stake in them.

“He wants to play in the top flight in either…