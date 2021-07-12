West Ham United Ahead Of Aston Villa In Abraham Race

West Ham United are now leading the race to sign Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham this summer.

Abraham, 23, found the back of the net on 12 occasions in 32 appearances for the Blues during the 2020-21 campaign but struggled to secure regular action under Thomas Tuchel.

Aston Villa are said to be keen on a permanent deal for the Englishman, and a recent report claimed that Dean Smith’s side were in advanced talks over a £38m deal.

However, according to Football Insider, the Hammers have now moved to the head of the queue, as David Moyes’s side look to bring a new striker to the London Stadium.

The report claims that Abraham could be available for £35m, which West Ham would be prepared to pay despite Moyes previously stating that his club could struggle to afford him.

The Englishman, who still has two years left to run on his contract with Chelsea, has scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for his current side in all competitions.

